Dear reader:
I wish to address what happened to me on Sunday night as I was covering Halloween on 53rd Street.
The Herald covers the annual crowds of youth in our neighborhood for two reasons: both in the case of any fighting or property damage, or in the case of over-aggression from the police; both have happened in the past. Whenever I report on incidents that draw forth police activity, I dress as my last editor, who covered the 1968 riots for the Tribune, advised: conservatively to the point of incongruity, in a white shirt and a tie. That way you as a reporter stick out from everyone.
There was a smaller and tamer crowd of young people last night than last year, and 2020’s crowd was far more tame than the bedlam I covered the two years before then. Still, some teenage boys noticed that I was shadowing them, and as I explained I am a journalist, they, being teenage boys, picked out the thing that incongruously sets me apart from a majority of people: that my voice sounds gay.
At 28, I have been out for half my life. This inability to pass when I open my mouth was the cardinal reason I came out at 14 in rural southern Indiana.
I had a job to do on Halloween, and I kept watching the night unfold. The fourth or fifth time I passed by those boys, one of them called me over. I was not intimidated, having felt as though their teasing was in jest. One of them said “Ohhhh!” to me. I said it back, making eye contact with him, feeling in on a joke. The night was winding down.
And then someone sucker punched me hard in the right jaw, and they scattered as I fell to the ground.
I should say that these things, or worse, happen to reporters. Dan Rather was punched in the gut while reporting from the floor of Chicago’s 1968 Democratic National Convention for CBS News, for instance. The first thing I thought after I hit the sidewalk was that I had managed to report on literal days of riots in 2020 and not be physically harmed.
There is an ethos in American journalism to not make yourself part of the story, and were the circumstances different, I might not have written this letter.
But I have been punched twice in my life for being gay — both times by teenage boys; once as a teenage boy myself, the other time at 28; once in Sullivan, Indiana, the other in Hyde Park. As a journalist, I feel discouraged that we cannot bear witness to all of the ugliness that needs to be borne witness to in our society, whether because we cannot be all places in the public sphere at all times or because so much ugliness happens behind closed doors.
Much of what my profession does is the next best thing, examining records and data to get at information that people would much often prefer to have hidden or, in what I am good at, by asking people questions to put memories into narratives and contextualization.
But this happened to me. I believe passionately in objective reporting, and I can be objective about this.
I have seen casual racism in Hyde Park — the time a pharmacy manager stopped as she was helping me to aggressively ask a Black customer if he planned to pay for his goods springs to mind. I find it is worthwhile to report that this incident of ugly, physical homophobia was committed in public with a heavy police presence in this neighborhood.
I am disappointed by these young men’s actions. I figured the world had changed. I am disappointed in myself for misinterpreting their intent toward me on an emotionally charged night.
And I am worried. I know the kind of man my high school bully grew up to be. Most of the young people out last night were there to spend time with friends in a nice, safe neighborhood. But I saw the anger and meanness that a not-small number displayed, and I am concerned about their world, in which we all are living, and what it is offering them.
I very much worry about the young man who hit me, and his friends, and what their attitude towards LGBTQ people will be as they grow up. And I worry about what that means for people like me who are different.
Aaron Gettinger
