Maggie Brown, her voice channeling Abbey Lincoln and OBJ
Miguel's glistening keyboard tones
flying into the sunlight
the roar of buses barreling along Garfield
and the rattle of the El
accompanying bass and percussion
neighborhood crowd on folding chairs, grass and sidewalk —
the Green Line Performing Arts Center, closed for now
Washington Park north, filled with shouts from ball games, parking lot parties
and Sunday afternoon strollers
Park south welcomes, its lagoons, paths and dense forests
circling walkers and riders, rows of trees sheltering
those on benches along the broad paths
Further east, DuSable Museum, too often overlooked
filled with dense history, home to conferences and concerts
sitting silently
North of the concert, one lone gas station, empty blocks
filled with cracked cement and trash
welcoming no one
Except, perhaps, The Obama Presidential Center
Janice Misurell-Mitchell
