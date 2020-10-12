Maggie Brown, her voice channeling Abbey Lincoln and OBJ

Miguel's glistening keyboard tones

flying into the sunlight

the roar of buses barreling along Garfield

and the rattle of the El

accompanying bass and percussion

neighborhood crowd on folding chairs, grass and sidewalk —

the Green Line Performing Arts Center, closed for now

Washington Park north, filled with shouts from ball games, parking lot parties

and Sunday afternoon strollers

Park south welcomes, its lagoons, paths and dense forests

circling walkers and riders, rows of trees sheltering

those on benches along the broad paths

Further east, DuSable Museum, too often overlooked

filled with dense history, home to conferences and concerts

sitting silently

North of the concert, one lone gas station, empty blocks

filled with cracked cement and trash

welcoming no one

Except, perhaps, The Obama Presidential Center

Janice Misurell-Mitchell

