To the Editor:
South Side Neighbors 4 Hope’s pronouncement that the “debate is over“ regarding the Obama Foundation plans to construct several buildings in Jackson Park seems like wishful thinking to me. Whether or not continuing litigation succeeds in preventing the construction of one or more of the buildings, history will be the judge as to whether support for allowing the private Obama Foundation to build in the public Jackson Park was prudent and advisable. In my opinion, the debate will end in time with the conclusion that while the supporters of such development may have been well intentioned, they were certainly misguided.
John Clement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.