To the editor:
I was disgusted by the self-righteous, condescending nature of Ms. Erin J. Adams’ letter to the editor this past week.
I understand the Obama Foundation Center “means so much to the people of the South Side” and “is such a source of pride for [Ms. Adams] and so many in our communities on the South Side.” I don’t, as Ms. Adams suggests, need to “educate [myself] and hopefully realize . . . that this is not just about [me]. It is much, much bigger.” And I don’t need Ms. Adams to implore me to “please look around and then look within.”
I am a proud, lifetime resident of the South Side. My parents took me as a young child to hear Martin Luther King speak at Soldier Field in the early ‘60s. I picketed the former A&P grocery store at 51st and Lake Park with Jessie Jackson in the late ‘60s.
I voted for the former Black Panther Bobby Rush in his first run for public office as an aldermanic candidate when I lived at Prairie Shores as a young man. In that same election year, I voted for Harold Washington as he became Chicago’s first elected African American mayor. My mother encouraged her good friend Carol Mosley Braun to seek her first local public office and later supported her, as did I, in her successful bid to become the first African American woman in history to become a U.S. senator. I supported and voted for President Obama in every race he won for elective office, and I was profoundly gratified he was elected president and our country took another step toward realizing our nation’s ideals.
My opposition to building the Obama Foundation Center in the majestic Jackson Park has nothing to do with racial animus or a lack of appreciation of the depth of our country’s racial problems. I am thrilled the Obama Foundation will be located on the South Side, where it should be. However, in my opinion, the foundation’s virtuous endeavors can be pursued and realized if it is located on any one of the many parcels of land on the South Side that have been left obscenely vacant for too long, and by doing so we can preserve a public park treasure at the same time.
John Clement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.