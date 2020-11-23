Dear Editor:
This is the best election ever. The biggest winner is the 69% turnout. We woke up and discovered that we are American, after all.
Another winner that is huge is the closest vote ever; 50% moderate Republicans and 50% moderate Democrats. There is no blue wave. There is no mandate. We American’s don’t want to give one party all the power. The two parties will need mutual respect in order to accomplish American solutions to complicated issues with good old American know-how.
This election is proof of the strength of the two parties. The two party system is alive and well.
This election is proof of and picture of who we are.
Far left policies did not emerge. It seems to me that extreme right designs and encroachment attempts on the struggle to maintain democracy may just recede once again.
As a country and as individuals we are liberal and conservative. It’s the American way.
We are O.K. We are the country that we are meant to be.
Kathie Newhouse
