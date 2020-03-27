To the Editor:
We all want to know what Dr. Anthony Fauci is really thinking.
Dr. Fauci, it’s been a while since we last spoke, when I was an aide to the Secretary of Health and Human Services during the height of the AIDS crisis.
I’m pleading here: “Dr. Fauci, be loud! Get out there. Learn from the AIDS Act Up activists who used to heckle you 30 years ago.”
It was 27 years ago this month that I arrived in Washington to be a speechwriter for HHS Secretary Donna Shalala in the newly formed Clinton Administration.
One of my first phone calls was with Dr. Fauci, and it came after 12 years when his best advice had been ignored by the GOP leadership in both the Reagan and Bush administrations. I can imagine what he is thinking as he is tries to implement the best scientific approaches to conquer this pandemic. It seems we all recognize our peril, but President Trump cannot.
In 1985, President Reagan had been re-elected. Meanwhile, men are getting sick by the thousands in the AIDS epidemic. But the sick are gay men. Reagan, already in the White House when the disease was first recognized as a public health crisis, stayed silent.
Fauci, now director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was the NIH point man on AIDS. He and his team went without sleep to bring the president and top political leadership a playbook.
But Fauci’s science to combat AIDS wasn’t put into play.
In 1988, George H. W. Bush entered the White House. Hundreds of thousands of people have HIV. Still nothing. It’s a “gay disease,” they whisper. Tick tock.
Bill Clinton was elected in 1992. Some 33,000 people died from AIDS that year. By then, it was no longer a “gay disease.” Now HIV is infecting people who get blood transfusions, those using dirty needles or doctors accidentally pin-pricked.
In 1993, Clinton appointed Donna Shalala, a Florida Congresswoman, to lead HHS. She brought in scientists, doctors, and policy experts. She tapped communications experts with long records in journalism. She talked with and hired gay men and she reached out to vulnerable populations with edgy messages to combat the AIDS epidemic.
The civil servants — like Fauci — who serve every administration whether the Democrats or Republicans are in charge, begin shuffling their old playbook to the bottom of file cabinets and dusting off the scientific one.
When I start writing speeches for Secretary Shalala, it was pretty much the height of the AIDS crisis. Shalala and Clinton urged Congress to pump AIDS research funds into labs. We created prevention messages to air immediately on TV and radio. Clinton didn’t talk about the great job he was doing. That would have been callous. People were dying. There was no time to waste.
Clinton and Shalala let the scientists speak.
Today, as a licensed clinical social worker, I see how this crisis and the president’s lies are terrifying everyone. This virus is a monster, and we don’t need old political playbooks. We need scientific ones.
In the ‘90s, people with AIDS were facing a death sentence, but hecklers were interrupting major speeches of political leaders. They targeted the scientists, too, including Dr. Fauci.
It was around that time when I phoned Fauci for input on a critical AIDS research and policy speech. It was after 7 p.m. when I reached him, still at his office. I needed the most salient and up-to-date information on U.S. AIDS research for an address Shalala would deliver at an international AIDS conference.
I asked Fauci to write a message defining our policy goals in the fight against AIDS. His reaction? “You’re the political appointee, you write it.”
But I heard the resignation in his voice. “Dr. Fauci, I don’t have time to screw around,” I told him. “You write whatever you wish you could’ve said going back 12 years, with of course the most salient current data, and I’ll call you back in 15 minutes.”
That’s all it took. He knew Secretary Shalala had his back.
As we face today’s global pandemic, I keep having flashbacks, especially when Dr. Fauci gets on stage and keeps correcting the president’s data, the policy, a “hunch” the President has about a drug. Fauci repeatedly corrects the reality he sees and apparently, Donald Trump cannot.
Someone needs to immediately get the politicians off the stage.
Call up the best planners from the Clinton, Bush and Obama years. Bring in Ron Klain, the Ebola Czar. Assign an award-winning communication team to produce edgy video for TV and the Internet; place mandatory public service ads on every radio and TV station.
No one cares if these people are Republicans or Democrats. We have a common enemy.
Dr. Fauci, everyone in America wants to hear what you are thinking. You cannot remain in the infantry; you need to be the general. Please take charge. Please move everyone the proper six feet away and tell us exactly what you know.
Lisa A Newman, LICSW LCSW-C
(Editor’s note: Lisa Newman is a native Hyde Parker now living in Washington; she is a long-time journalist, including writing for the Herald, The Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times.)
