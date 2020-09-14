To the Editor:
This language was published in an acerbic letter from Erin J. Adams promoting the cutting down 1,000 mature trees in historic Jackson Park to make room for construction of a humongous 235 foot high OPC office tower in historic Jackson Park:
“Go read the transcripts of the people (many of them African American leaders in our communities) who spoke in support of this center. You won’t find them on the JPW or POP websites, but their voices need to be heard."
If she had visited the park and paid attention, she would have observed that over the past month Protect Our Parks doing what the letter writer and the Obama Foundation have never done themselves – actually going to the park itself and interviewing and filming the local people using the park (not the functionaries and puppets of the Obama Foundation) about how Jackson Park serves their needs for open, clear and free outdoor recreational space and how the proposed OPC should just be relocated a short distance west to a non-park location nearby.
The video and transcripts of all those real people interviews are now in the process of being organized into a documentary that will soon be publicly released. I will see that Ms. Adams gets a personal invitation to watch.
Meanwhile, I suggest she check www.Re-Envisioning-the-Obama-Foundation-Center-Post-Covid.com to get straightened out.
Herb Caplan, President, Protect Our Parks
