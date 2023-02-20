To the editor:
“Your son shouldn’t be here. The attacks are going to get vicious and personal.”
This isn’t a line from the latest Hollywood drama. These words were directed to me by 5th ward aldermanic candidate Jocelyn Hare as I arrived at the 5th Ward and co-founder of the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability, my career has been centered in fighting against the kind of bullying and entitlement that has entered this election cycle. 5th ward residents deserve leadership that will treat the office with the respect it deserves.
This is just one example of many, about how the contest to replace retiring Ald. Leslie Hairston has devolved into an immature game unbecoming of the office. With so much at stake, from the Obama Presidential Center and the development that will come with it, to preservation of our precious lakefront and protecting our parks. It’s important for 5th ward voters to understand the lengths that some candidates are willing to go to to win.
Recently, candidates Gabriel Piemonte, Wallace Goode, Jocelyn Hare, Kristopher Levy, Marlene Fisher and Robert Palmer placed an ad in both the digital and print versions of the Hyde Park Herald, alleging that I am disqualified from running for 5th ward alderman. If their concerns were valid, all 10 of my opponents would have supported their campaign against me. It's worth mentioning that neither of the candidates with law degrees supported their baseless attack. Furthermore, their allegations were proven false in a story written by this very publication. However, it hasn’t stopped them from continuing to lie to voters. To continue spreading this disinformation is not only undemocratic, it’s no better than those who belong to the “Stop The Steal” arm of the Republican Party.
The harassment didn’t just stop with the comments at the forum, or the ad taken out in the HP Herald. Marlene Fisher sent a candidate for 7th Ward alderperson, to my former wife’s home, which she shares with our 8-year-old son. This intrusion into my former partner’s personal life was unnecessary and unreasonable. When I decided to run for alderman, I promised that I would keep my campaign as far away from them as possible. I never imagined that my opponents would show up on their doorstep and make them feel unsafe.
Jocelyn Hare harassed and intimidated my supporters, including a Black labor leader and an elected official, because of their support for my candidacy. A few days later, she called the wife of the elected official and threatened to “destroy their family”. All because I received endorsements that Jocelyn didn’t.
Their baseless and immature tactics have reduced the race to succeed Ald. Hairston to resemble that of a grade school student government election, instead of the most important election for our ward in over two decades.
These attacks are coming because of my status as the leading candidate in the race to replace Ald. Hairston. My campaign is anchored by my nearly 20-year commitment to justice. As a former organizer with SEIU and co-founder of the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability, my career has been centered in fighting against the kind of bullying and entitlement that has entered this election cycle. 5th ward residents deserve leadership that will treat the office with the respect it deserves.
Jocelyn Hare, Marlene Fisher, Gabriel Piemonte, Kristopher Levy, Robert Palmer and Wallace Goode don’t deserve a single vote from 5th Ward residents.
Desmon Yancy is a candidate for 5th Ward alderperson
