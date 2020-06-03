To the editor:
Currently, federal reviews of the Obama Presidential Center are underway.
Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all meetings have been conducted on-line, and there have been numerous problems with this system. There are many opinions, many voices. This system does not accommodate public input like a well advertised public meeting would.
Due to the pandemic, I suggest the federal reviews be postponed, until spring of 2021.
Presently, what we are seeing is a rush to judgement. Important issues, beyond the OPC, have yet to be resolved: Road widening, and closures. It appears that 63rd St. beach is being narrowed to allow a wider LSD. These issues impact areas well outside of the OPC.
We deserve, and are legally entitled to, these reviews. Until such time as the city can conduct public meetings, the matter ought to be postponed until such time as it is safe to do so.
Ross Petersen
