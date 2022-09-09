Mothers don’t send our children to school to be murdered. Mayor Lightfoot and every single decision maker in this city owe us more. We demand more. Our children deserve more — more social emotional supports, more love and more accountability from adults.
The mayor spent the last two years declaring our school communities safe, yet here we are again, about to bury another child, and offer condolences to another family and another school community. This is at least the fourth shooting near one of our schools since classes began, and it’s only the third week of the year. And this strategy of offering condolences and no transparent support is failing — and killing — our children.
It hurts, and our entire city deserves better.
