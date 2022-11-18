I’m excited about the FY2023 Cook County budget with no new taxes, no tax hikes and no one left behind.
This week, the Board of Commissioners have approved one of the most efficient, productive, and equitable budgets in recent memory! I’m very grateful to my colleagues for working together to bolster public resources in Cook County in a timely manner. This year’s $18.2 million projected gap is the smallest since Board President Toni Preckwinkle took office in 2010.
We’re investing over $700 million in community programs for County residents and businesses, including the pilot launch of the nation’s largest guaranteed income initiative, giving $500 a month to over 3,000 residents for the next two years. We’re backing our commitment to public healthcare by funding the abolishment of medical debt for those most in need. We’re looking to offer essential services to domestic violence victims on CountyCare, our Cook County-specific Medicaid program.
Now, more than ever, we must use every cent of the $8.8 billion budget to assist every community in Cook County. We’re keeping residents safe, we’re keeping residents healthy, and we’re keeping the future in mind.
