To the Editor:
In the Oct. 21 issue of the Herald, Chicago Park District Director of Planning and Development Heather Gleason is quoted in connection with the selection of the eastern end of the Midway as the site for the replacement of Jackson Park recreational facilities that are being lost due to the Obama Presidential Center. As described in the Herald, the replacement of the Jackson Park recreational facilities is required under the Urban Parks and Recreation Recovery Act of 1978 (UPARR).
According to Ms. Gleason “the determination, through a long federal review process, with a lot of community input, was that the eastern end of the Midway Plaisance was the appropriate location for that space.”
In fact, there was no community input into the choice of the eastern end of the Midway as the UPARR replacement site. Instead, the selection of this site was a top-down decision.
Eleanor Gorski of the City’s Department of Planning met with the Midway Plaisance Park Advisory Council (MPAC) and stated that the choice of the eastern end of the Midway for UPARR replacement was a done deal, which could not be changed. She invited community input only with respect to what play structures would be built.
Abby Monroe of the City’s Department of Planning subsequently met with MPAC. She reiterated the position that the selection of the eastern end of the Midway for UPARR replacement was a done deal. Upon questioning, she said that other UPARR replacement sites had been considered, but refused to name any of these other sites.
As part of the Section 106 review process, the City of Chicago eventually disclosed various other UPARR replacement sites it supposedly considered. However, there was no public consideration of any of these other sites, so there is no way to verify the accuracy of the City’s disclosure.
The construction of play structures on the eastern end of the Midway is inappropriate, and would be contrary to the Olmsted design for open space at this location. Moreover, the use of the Midway as a UPARR replacement site would not add parkland, when the opportunities to add parkland (and recreational facilities, such as play structures) to underserved areas in the vicinity abound.
The City’s and the Park District’s lack of transparency concerning other sites considered for UPARR replacement is reprehensible. An alternative site should be found where play structures could be more readily accessible to residential areas, by creating or expanding a neighborhood park in an area which currently is underserved.
Marc Lipinski
