To the Editor:
We want to assure the Promontory Point Conservancy and other members of the community that the lakefront protection work that has recently started at Morgan Shoal is indeed emergency work to protect the lakefront shoreline from 47th Street to 51st Street, and not permanent work.
In a recent article and letter, concerns were raised about construction of an 800-foot long concrete revetment, which will serve as part of the Lakefront Trail. The portion of the separated Lakefront Trail closer to the lake in this area was destroyed by the major storm in January 2020. It was determined that simply repaving this area with asphalt would leave the trail vulnerable to future storms. Thus this revetment is designed to withstand future storms in order to keep the Lakefront Trail intact and open for use.
Regarding the future projects to make permanent repairs to Morgan Shoal and Promontory Point, we will be conducting extensive community outreach once we formally begin the design process, which is expected this summer.
Once the process is underway, we will be scheduling public meetings to make sure we follow the Morgan Shoal Framework Plan that was put together with significant community and stakeholder input.
In the meantime, officials from the Chicago Department of Transportation and Chicago Park District will welcome an opportunity to meet with the Conservancy for further discussion on the topic.
Sincerely,
CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi
Chicago Park District Superintendent Michael Kelly
