Superintendent David Brown’s disavowal of a report his own department collaborated on regarding officer deployment reveals a total lack of leadership. Instead of taking the data and making changes within the department, Brown is now saying he’s going to commission his own study that will presumably tell him exactly what he wants to hear.
What Brown doesn’t want to hear is the truth that’s on every Chicagoan’s mind: this city doesn’t feel safe. And now we know one reason — because Brown has data that shows where and when most violence happens but doesn’t deploy officers proactively to those areas.
Where is Mayor Lightfoot on this? Surely she saw the data before it was publicly released–is she too ignoring the facts and backing Brown’s call for a new study? We don’t need a new study; we need new leadership.
There’s no excuse, and as mayor of Chicago I will not stay quiet on crime or stand for anyone blatantly ignoring the strategies that will make our streets safer and keep our children from harm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.