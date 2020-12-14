On December 2, "No Parking" signs were posted on both sides of the street, 5410-5419 S. Blackstone Ave., from December 3 through the end of the year (a four-week period). This gave us less than 24 hours' notice to move our vehicles. There was no indication of the sort of work to be carried out. On December 11 someone removed the signs before any work had been done and said the project would be re-scheduled. This sort of scheduling seems to be happening more and more often. Parking is blocked off for weeks for projects that take 2-3 days, if they happen at all. It’s a considerable inconvenience for those of us that rely on street parking.
Marge Ishmael
