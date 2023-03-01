I am humbled and deeply grateful for this vote of confidence from the people of the 20th ward. This is a clear mandate from our residents that they want an alderperson who fights for what they want and need–affordable housing, no property tax hikes, safe communities, and strong public schools. I have spent my entire adult life in service to my community and I am honored to serve another term as 20th Ward Alderwoman.
In my first term, with the support of my constituents, we successfully passed the Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance winning anti-displacement protections and affordable housing for residents living near the Obama Center site. We created the Community Development Table in my office so that 20th Ward residents have a say over development projects to ensure they benefit the whole community. We have invested in youth programs and violence interrupters to boost public safety.
I am committed to a successful second term. I will pass a Senior Bill of Rights to protect senior housing and services. I will continue to fight for a Community Benefits Agreement and advance the second phase of the Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance. As the co-sponsor of the Anjanette Young Ordinance, I am committed to ending no-knock police warrants. I will continue to advocate for year-round youth employment and programs. As a co-sponsor of Treatment not Trauma, I am dedicated to its passage to ensure that the people of my ward and beyond will have the mental health services they need.
The people of the 20th Ward want somebody who is going to bring their voices to City Hall and stand for them every step of the way. I am proud to be that leader.
Taylor was first elected in 2019. The 20th Ward now contains a precinct in northwestern Hyde Park.
