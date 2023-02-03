The upcoming February municipal election is one of the most consequential in Chicago’s storied history. Our city is at a crossroads and it is imperative that we select a mayor that will provide strong, thoughtful and compassionate leadership. Brandon Johnson is my choice to make that happen.
Brandon understands the approach necessary to face the many challenges facing Chicago. His tireless work as a community organizer, public school teacher and Cook County commissioner illustrates his deep commitment to our city and our many communities. His willingness to sit at the table with other leaders to find beneficial solutions through compromise is exactly the type of mayor we need during these dire times. Leadership is not a one way conversation with Brandon but a true dialogue.
As alderman of the 3rd Ward I know my constituents expect and deserve effective leadership. I am endorsing Brandon Johnson as the next Mayor of Chicago.
Dowell has served on City Council since 2007 and is running unopposed for a fifth term.
