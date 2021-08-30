To the Editor:
To those who bemoan the installation of gates at the north and south ends of Wooded Island, consider the relatively inaccessible Japanese Garden in Seattle, Washington. The garden is lovely indeed, but pricey — $8.00 for adults.
Are we heading in that direction? Should we be?
Frances Vandervoort
