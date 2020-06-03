To the Editor:
I ask White America, how many African Americans must be killed before we confront the racism that is corroding our democracy?
On May 13, Breonna Taylor, an EMT, was shot to death by the Louisville Metro Police Department in her own apartment.
On May 25, Amy Cooper, a white woman, called the police on Christian Cooper, an African American, instigating a potential confrontation.
Later on May 25, George Floyd was choked to death by a Minneapolis police officer. When people of Minneapolis rightfully protested the dismissal, but not arrest, of Floyd’s murderers, the president tweeted: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”
On May 27, Tony McDade, a black trans man was killed by Tallahassee police.
Our police forces are teeming with racists. They must be dismantled and replaced.
We have a white supremacist as a president, and his racist supporters are allowed to march on our governmental buildings with automatic rifles and go unpunished.
We must confront our past and understand that this nation was built on slave labor and exploited immigrants and we are still benefiting from their labor.
America is a racist nation, but it doesn’t have to remain racist. We can change the future, but only by confronting our past and our present and making the effort to get involved, to care.
So, I’ll ask again, White America, how many African Americans do we have to kill before we care?
Very Respectfully, Valerie Moore
