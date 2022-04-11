Organizers shared this letter with the Herald following a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees at Woodlawn Tap on Saturday, April 9.
This was incredible!! Thank you everybody for coming!!
We got $3,501 in donations and we are estimating to collect $2,249 for the art!! This is $5,750 in total estimated donations!
Apart from money collected through donations we have sold Borscht, muffins with Ukrainian flag colors icing, also stickers, postcards, “F*ck Putin" bracelets and posters, and many beautiful pieces at silent art auction.
HUGE thanks to Woodlawn Tap, Hyde Park Produce, Jet's Pizza, Gene Nemirovsky and the many fantastic local artists who donated their crafts for the silent auction. And to our musicians and bands, The Hoyle Brothers, Maya Van Nuys & Rob Dewan, Stomatopod and Dr. Tower. Thank you to guests and all volunteers who for the past few weeks have been involved in the organization of this event for weeks and offered their time, skills and hearts to make this happen.
All proceeds will go to the grassroots Ukrainian organization Helping to Leave, helpingtoleave.org/en, which provides advice and support to refugees and provides the people of Ukraine with humanitarian aid.
This event was organized by a group of graduate and undergraduate students of the University of Chicago and their Hyde Park friends with mostly Polish, Ukrainian, Russian and American backgrounds.
Dasha, Evgenia, Karolina, Kasia, Polina, Polina, Maria, Sasha, Artem, Max, Przemek Wojtek.
