To the Editor:
I would like to share an email I sent to University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos after last week's violence in Hyde Park.
Dear President Alivisatos,
As a Hyde Parker born and raised and a graduate of the Laboratory Schools who left a tenure track position in Ohio to take a job at Lab School because I care so deeply for and about this community and want to raise my family here, I am extremely concerned with the University's muted and vague response to recent violence on our streets.
When I look at the Chicago Maroon's homepage, big headlines state, "24-Year Old Male Shot and Killed at 54th Place and Ellis Avenue" and "Congressional Candidate Jahmal Cole Shot At on 53rd Street in One of Three Violent Incidents in Hyde Park on Tuesday." The three top news pieces on the Hyde Park Herald's website all address recent shootings, killings, and stabbings. The UChicago news site, meanwhile, provides a link to a statement "regarding today's incidents" via Twitter, far below several pieces about scientific discoveries. Had I not heard about these incidents elsewhere, I wouldn't have found out via the University. I received no email or any other type of notification, and would never have thought to click on a small, vaguely worded widget about "incidents" on the UChicago News site. Your statement offers few details about the incidents and no details at all about how you will address or mitigate this violence.
This morning, I walked my 20-month-old daughter to daycare, past a corner where, two weeks ago, someone was killed, to an apartment building just a couple dozen steps where, yesterday, multiple men had fired shots at random with automatic weapons. I did not see a single security guard or police person. For the first time in my life, I thought, I don't want to live in this neighborhood.
Lucy Biederman
