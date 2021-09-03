To the Editor:
I am writing to protest yet again another action under the leadership of Superintendent Mike Kelly that restricts public access in our parks.
This last week, just a few days after the public was made aware of Amazon lockers in Chicago's parks (see p. 1 story), we found out by a Twitter post that gates were installed on Wooded Island in Jackson Park with the goal of restricting access to the area.
These actions are taken without any respect for public hearings or even making the attempt to reach out to the established networks of communication (local newspapers, elected officials, etc.) asking for input for ways to address the issues facing Jackson Park.
Jackson Park is an important asset to those in Chicago and the surrounding area. More importantly as we face the overwhelming challenges presented by the current pandemic, it has provided for many a place to seek comfort and respite.
Under the leadership of Superintendent Kelly we have over these last months watched the unfolding of an extensive sexual harassment scandal; establishment of Amazon lockers in our public parks and now the gates surrounding a treasured area of Jackson Park.
As a member of Friends of the Park and a resident of the 5th Ward, I ask that they and others join in demanding that the Chicago Park District hold public hearings regarding the current issue of gates on Wooded Island and the future direction of Jackson Park.
Susan Avila
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.