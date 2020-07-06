To the editor:
It is bizarre to say the least to hear demands for investment in the community from the same people who say store owners have no right to defend their businesses. Why would a businessman or woman borrow money and take the financial risk to invest in a community when they know they will be thrown to the wolves whenever it is politically convenient?
But of course, when the apologists for looters call for investment, they can't mean private investment. Their long-term goal is apparently to drive privately-owned businesses out of the community and replace them with state-owned stores that will be managed, not by owners trying to make a profit, but by dedicated public servants whose only concern is the good of the people. This has been tried in many other countries. We could study their example.
John L. Sutton, Jr.
