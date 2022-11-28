Dear editor,
Promontory Point Conservancy has formally submitted a request to the Chicago Commission on Landmarks to designate Promontory Point as a Chicago city landmark. Included in their request is a report by preservation consultant Julia Bachroch detailing the historical significance of the Point, underscoring the need for landmark designation. They are joined in their call for preservation by Alderman Leslie Hairston, Cook County Commissioner William Lowry, State Representative Curtis Tarver, State Senator Robert Peters, and U.S. Representative Robin Kelly. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in a statement to the Hyde Park Herald in August 2022, endorsed a preservation approach to any future repair, restoration, and rehabilitation at Promontory Point. Other organizations in support of this request are Landmarks Illinois, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Friends of the Parks, Openlands Chicago, Hyde Park Historical Society, the Cultural Landscape Foundation, Preservation Chicago, and others.
The conservancy is requesting that this matter be heard at the next meeting of the Landmark Commission on December 8th. The broader community is invited to send a letter to Landmark Commission member and Department of Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox urging that this matter be heard and the point be protected as an historical landmark. A customizable letter can be accessed and sent through this link.
Becoming a city landmark will help ensure that Promontory Point is protected against the city’s proposed plan to demolish the historic limestone revetment and replace it with a concrete barrier. Preservation Chicago placed the Point on its annual “7 Most Endangered” list for 2022 due to this looming threat. Promontory Point Conservancy has crafted a preservationist approach to repairing, restoring, and rehabilitating the revetment that includes two community-funded engineering studies that demonstrate this approach being both feasible and significantly cheaper than the city’s proposal. This preservationist plan enjoys widespread support from the community, including from the political representatives at all levels of government.
Promontory Point Conservancy
