Dear editor,
Former Representative Barbara Flynn Currie was so right in sponsoring the bill "Invest in Kids." Whether the program offers a special merit scholarship or just a school choice voucher, why shouldn't all students have options?
Competition functions well in all fields of endevour. Competition improves, raises up individuals and institutions — keeps us awake.
Besides, we al pay high real estate taxes which fully support all public schools. So there is no loss. Funds keep flowing for both.
The "Invest in Kids" program will continue to flourish as a school choice for all.
Sincerely,
Kathie Newhouse
