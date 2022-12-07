Dear Editor,
 
The owner of Hyde Park's only French bakery, Bonjour, with its marvelous French pastries, beautiful art by the co-owner, a copious selection of background musical compositions, and outdoor seating, announced that he was retiring at the end of this coming February after years of management. On the other hand, the creative baker of all those delicious French pastries is NOT retiring and will be looking for another job at that time.
 
Bonjour has hundreds of customers who don't want to see Bonjour close. Is there anyone who is willing and able to take over the ownership of that business, be its manager or hire one, pay rent to the landlord (the University of Chicago?), and continue to employ the excellent baker so that we loyal customers can continue to enjoy Bonjour's great gift to Hyde Park? Please help!
 
Michael B. Blake

(0) comments

