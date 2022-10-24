Dear Editor,
I was appalled to read that Alderwoman King, if elected mayor, is considering using drones to chase down suspected criminals on the streets of Chicago. This plan better resembles a grim sci-fi novel's plot than a desirable policy proposal.
I agree that the rise in crime Chicago has seen since the start of the pandemic constitutes nothing less than a civic crisis, and that the mayoral election will (and should) be centered on this issue. As a society, however, we need to move away from instinctively thinking that more or better technological gadgetry is the solution to our ills. Investing in human resources is wiser.
As someone who's worked in various educational settings, for example, I can attest that the enormous amounts of money spent creating "smart" classrooms or guaranteeing an iPad for every student usually just worsens screen addiction. Those funds are better spent on hiring more and stronger teachers.
The same goes for public safety. In my view, our city primarily needs to hire more beat cops who walk their blocks and develop amicable, trusting relationships with those they serve. The way we seclude police officers in tank-like armored vehicles and pepper certain neighborhoods with surveillance apparatuses is already disturbing enough. To want to compound this by literally automating public safety makes me fear that we are losing our sense of what a humane culture looks like.
I urge Alderwoman King and all elected officials to think seriously about the slippery slope they are stepping toward with these sorts of proposals. If tomorrow the police use drones to pursue suspects, will we be comfortable using robotic beat cops in ten, twenty years? We cannot let the quickest fixes to our social problems pull us slowly into a dystopia.
Kristóf Oltvai
(0) comments
