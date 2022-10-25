On Friday, October 21st the Hyde Park Herald ran an article detailing the ugly business remaining from the Amara Enyia for Mayor campaign. Due to several factors, the campaign couldn’t make payroll for dozens of campaign staff including myself during the final weeks of the race.
I had a role of leadership and responsibility to act under my own conscious. Looking back I can see several ways to do it all better, but like my time on the campaign I do plan to do the right thing and pay my fair share of the judgement. I do want to take time to acknowledge all the people caused harm by this campaign. This includes other staff not included in this law suit who were also not paid.
As a former and current candidate, if one decides to run for office, promises to raise certain funds and fails to do that the burden should solely be on them. This is a concept that Enyia obviously disagrees with.
Lastly, to the question of my credibility and character as I seek the office of 5th Ward alderman, I will say this. I have spent a life time fighting for others. My decisions and actions are always aligned to the best interest of the people I serve. Unlike others in this situation I no longer point fingers, and I can hold myself accountable and take the appropriate actions to rectify it. I don’t hide from responsibility, and I don’t make excuses. Because it matters to me to do the right thing.
Politics is a messy business, but I have faith in voters who can see through stunts and slander to something genuine and authentic. I know my resume and actions speak louder than mudslingers and character assassins. I will continue to remain in this fight because I want a better 5th ward and a better Chicago.
Your Community Champion,
Joshua Gray
Candidate for 5th Ward Alderman
