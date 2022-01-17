Dear Fellow Chicagoans,
The Hyde Park and Kenwood Interfaith Council announces the forming of an Anti-Violence Task Force, comprised of members of multiple faiths and faith communities within the Hyde Park and Kenwood communities of Chicago, and associated organizations, to join movements throughout Chicago to address the violence across this city. We seek to address violence by offering leadership, resources, our voices and our perspectives, all shaped by various faith traditions which have a common commitment to the well-being and flourishing of all human beings.
On this day, known as the King Holiday, as we honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we lift these words from his “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” dated April 16, 1963:
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. Never again can we afford to live with the narrow, provincial "outside agitator” idea. Anyone who lives inside the United States can never be considered an outsider anywhere within its bounds.
Many of the faith leaders of Hyde Park and Kenwood currently participate in Chicago-area initiatives to address violence. Regardless of the location of the violence, we have committed time, resources, ideas, and our physical presence when called upon to act. Engaging this work is not new to many of us.
Since the pandemic, the Hyde Park and Kenwood communities have experienced a dramatic rise in violent crime, according to statistics from the “City of Chicago Data Portal.” We, as faith leaders, feel strongly about the need for a response from the faith community: a response that will seek to address root causes, and that will allow us to use our voices and resources to bring about the changes needed to literally “Stop the Violence.” We believe that, with proper action, this is indeed possible.
The Hyde Park and Kenwood Interfaith Council is a body that has existed for 111 years, for such a time as this! We are already a collaborative of leaders and communities of faith, who are committed to addressing the needs of humankind. Read our Mission Statement on our website at hpkinterfaith.org. The Anti-Violence Task Force we have now organized will function in four primary areas:
- Education: Providing education to the community regarding the causes of the violence and related topics including: historical oppression and racism, income inequality, trauma, gang activity, evidence-based models of violence prevention, etc.
- Service: Addressing root causes of violence; offering trauma-informed care to those at high risk for violent behavior, and for community members traumatized by violence.
- Outreach: Engaging the University of Chicago (including the Office of CommunityEngagement), the local Chamber of Commerce, local seminaries, public officials, and other resources and networks within Hyde Park/Kenwood; tapping the multitude of resources in our communities to solve deeply rooted problems in Chicago, particularly those that lead to violence.
Advocacy: Partnering with the broader faith community of Chicago and related initiatives to seek, demand, and allocate resources, especially for surrounding communities in need of more resources, with the goal of helping those at high risk for violence (i.e., to prevent a life of violence).
Please watch our website for more information hpkinterfaith.org. We will keep it updated with news about the work of the task force. We will also provide information through various sources throughout our communities, including through the various houses of worship and organizations listed as signatories of this letter.
As we continue to organize, we understand that the work to end violence in Chicago is a marathon and not a sprint. We seek to build a team that will commit their time, energy and network to this work. We will hold meetings and events, as well as seek input and resources, so that interested community members can play a role, as well. We welcome your input and participation. This is the spirit of Dr. King.We are indeed “caught in an inescapable network of mutuality…” In other words, we are all in this together and together we will stand stronger!
If you are interested in joining this work, please email us at hpkinterfaithcouncil@gmail.com.
Sincerely,
Faith Leaders of Hyde Park and Kenwood Communities and Associated/Partner Organizations
Saba Ayman-Nolley, Ph.D.
Baha'i Representative
Current President of HPKIFC
Rev. Veronica M.Johnson
CoPastor
Hyde Park Union Church
Outreach Director
Faith in Place
Fr. Michael Trail
Pastor
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Rev. Nancy Goede
Senior Pastor
Augustana Lutheran Church of Hyde Park &
Lutheran Campus Ministry
Rev. Sarah Lusche, MSW
CoPastor
Hyde Park Union Church
Rev. Julian DeShazier
Pastor
University Church
David Crawford
President
McCormick Theological Seminary
Sr. Barbara E. Reid, O.P., Ph.D.
President & Carroll Stuhlmueller, C.P. Distinguished Professor of New Testament Studies
Catholic Theological Union
Sara Trumm
Director of A Center of Christian-Muslim Engagement for Peace and Justice
Lutheran School of Theology
Rev. Jonathan Friesen
Senior Pastor
Ellis Avenue Church
Ingrid Wallace
CEO, Ingrid Wallace Presents
Moderator, Hyde Park Union Church
UChicago Buddhist Association
Rabbi Frederick Reeves
KAM Isaiah Israel
HPKIFC Past President
Rabbi David Minkus
Congregation Rodfei Zedek
Rabbi Laurence Edwards
Member, Congregation Rodfei Zedek
Rev. David W. Watkins, III
Senior Pastor
Greater Bethesda MB Church
Antonio Davis
Founder and Executive Director of Paving The Way Project, Inc
Greater Bethesda MB Church
Rev. Catherine Healy
Church of St. Paul & the Redeemer
Rev. Donald Cameron
First Unitarian Church
Fr. Philip Maikkula
Priest in Charge
St. Makarios the Great Orthodox Mission
Rev. Brian Sauder
Executive Director
Faith in Place
Rev Alice Harper-Jones
Associate Pastor
Kenwood United Church of Christ
Rev. Charlene Hill
Pastor
United Church of Hyde Park
Rev. Charing Wei-Jen Chen
Minister of Media
United Church of Hyde Park
Barbara Maloof
Director, Community Outreach
Church of Jesus Christ, Latter Day Saints, Hyde Park
Hyde Park Refugee Project Founding Director Dorothy Pytel
Co-Director Lisa Jenschke
Co-Director Anna Zonderman, LSCW, MPH
Co-Director Kathleen Ray
