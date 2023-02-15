I’m Jim Garfield, State Chair of the Independent Voters of Illinois – Independent Precinct Organization (IVI-IPO), and I consider Gabriel Piemonte to be a personal friend. So, you can imagine my surprise when I learned he’d penned a letter to the Herald putting myself and the IVI-IPO in a rather negative light.
Mr. Piemonte is one of nine 5th Ward aldermanic candidates who applied for the IVI-IPO endorsement by filling out our questionnaire and interviewing with our members. The interviews were to take place on 1/18/23, but when we learned of a conflicting candidate forum, in the interest of fairness and inclusiveness, IVI-IPO rescheduled the interviews to 1/26/23, and held a special Board meeting on 1/27. The interviewers recommended Desmon Yancy for endorsement on 1/26, and the IVI-IPO Board ratified that recommendation on 1/27.
I understand Mr. Piemonte was likely disappointed by this, but so were at least seven other candidates. Unfortunately, that is the nature of both our endorsement process, as well as the electoral process in general – it doesn’t matter how many good or qualified candidates there are for a position, there will only be one person chosen (indeed, there were several races this year in which we thought more than one candidate would be a good choice, but ultimately we could endorse only one). I also understand that Mr. Piemonte’s letter may have been penned specifically to garner attention in a contentious race, and I certainly don’t fault him for that.
Where I took umbrage was his letter saying IVI-IPO’s endorsement process lacked integrity. Specifically, he claims having the current Alderperson, Leslie Hairston, in the interview indicated “bad faith on the part of the organization” and showed “indifference to the best practices of deliberative decision making” by “allowing an outgoing political powerhouse to put her thumb on the scale” of the endorsement process. Mr. Piemonte believes IVI-IPO should remove “any members of the endorsement committee when they indicate support in advance of an endorsement,” as Ms. Hairston had done (though in truth, I do not recall learning of her endorsement until after the votes had been cast).
Let me be clear: IVI-IPO endorsement sessions are not a collection of disinterested parties with no political opinions. It is a deliberative process of people with very strong political opinions seeking to find a candidate with similar opinions. That is why we have questionnaires, do research in advance, and have public endorsement interviews, all of which take hundreds of hours of unpaid work. There is no set “committee” that conducts interviews – it is those members who choose to attend the session. It’s impossible to know which members will be at the interview in advance, making it much harder to attempt to pack the vote.
All members in good standing, including elected officials and candidates, have a right to participate. (As a member in good standing himself, Mr. Piemonte was eligible to receive a proxy vote in the endorsements. This proxy did not change the outcome of the recommendation.) Ms. Hairston is a paid member and had every right to attend the interviews and vote in the session. Were Ms. Hairston also a candidate, she would not have been allowed to sit in on the interviews and would have had to vote by proxy. As she is not a candidate, she retains her right as a voting member to attend the interviews.
Did that make it more awkward for candidates if they wanted to say something negative about Ms. Hairston while she was sitting there? Perhaps. But given that this is an election for the Chicago city council, it’s not going to be uncommon to publicly feud with one of your colleagues, or even say to their face that they are flat out wrong, and then work with them the next day. That’s simply part of the job.
After reading Mr. Piemonte’s letter, I reached out to several of the members who attended the interviews, and they actually cannot remember Ms. Hairston asking Mr. Piemonte any questions during his interview. Once all the interviews were done and we opened the floor to discussion, the first two members who spoke (who were neither Ms. Hairston nor in any way connected with her) voiced their opinion that Mr. Piemonte would not be their choice. This certainly wouldn’t indicate Ms. Hairston having a “thumb on the scale” of any decision.
Nearly half the interviewing committee, myself included, live outside the 5th Ward and have no relationship with Ms. Hairston from which to be influenced by her. However, because I am not blind to perceptions of impropriety, when we finished our debate, I called the roll to record people’s votes, and specifically called on Ms. Hairston last.
Mr. Piemonte’s last claim, about the timing of the results, is likewise misplaced. He is correct that the chair of the session misstated “weeks” instead of “days”. Regardless, the Board met the day after the interview, and ratified Mr. Yancy’s endorsement. Surely Mr. Piemonte didn’t think we would move mountains to hear the candidates and then not release an endorsement until only a few days before the election. When he wrote to us and to the Herald, Mr. Piemonte’s withdrawal from consideration was, to be frank, moot.
So, while Mr. Piemonte may not like the outcome, the process was open and transparent, safeguards were enforced, the discussion and vote were not unduly influenced, and we even rescheduled the interviews and Board meeting to make sure he and the others could participate and have a result in a timely manner. IVI-IPO has done tremendous work to make sure we are as fair and inclusive as possible while maintaining integrity in the process.
I stand by the integrity of our endorsements, and the voters should as well.
Now, a response to 5th Ward aldermanic candidate Robert Palmer:
I recently read a (rather disjointed) letter from Robert Palmer, 5th Ward aldermanic candidate, about why he doesn’t take IVI-IPO seriously and is irrelevant (though relevant enough to write a letter). When someone publicly attacks our organization, I’m happy to address their issues.
Mr. Palmer, along with every other candidate, was invited to apply for IVI-IPO’s endorsement, he chose not to. We only endorse candidates who take the time and effort to apply for endorsement and interview with our members (if they can’t make the effort for this, will they make an effort for their constituents?).
IVI-IPO members are not a collection of disinterested parties with no political opinions. Our endorsements are a deliberative process of people with very strong political opinions seeking to find a candidate with similar opinions. That is why we have questionnaires, do advance research, and have public interviews.
Mr. Palmer insinuates our endorsements are disingenuous because we already have candidates we are supporting. While individual members may already have a preferred candidate in mind, there is no guarantee that the members who attend the interview will have that same preference, or in enough numbers to sway the recommendation. There is no set “committee” that conducts interviews – it is those members who choose to attend the session. As such, it’s impossible to know which members will be at the interview in advance, making it much harder to attempt to pack the vote.
Mr. Palmer believes there “may” be new leadership in IVI-IPO, but the last time he interacted with us as a candidate was twenty-three years ago. I can assure him that there have been some changes in the last twenty-three years (I was a freshman in high school, and not the seasoned attorney I am now, for example).
Palmer brings up an anecdote from twenty-three years ago when Michael Shakman, a lawyer and (at the time) IVI-IPO member, was present at a challenge to Mr. Palmer’s petition signatures, claiming this shows the organization has a bias today. That is quite the straw at which to grasp, but in any case, challenging someone’s signatures is a routine practice, and as Mr. Palmer noted, he won the challenge. The fact that he chose to reference an irrelevant event from so long ago reflects more on Mr. Palmer than on the IVI-IPO.
Mr. Palmer references a “former administrator for IVI-IPO” named Sam, claiming twenty-four years ago “Sam” had told him why IVI-IPO is irrelevant. Of course, there is no way for us to know who “Sam” is, whether he existed, and what position, if any, he held with IVI-IPO. Notably, Mr. Palmer doesn’t actually relay to the reader what “Sam” allegedly told him. It is telling that Mr. Palmer felt it proper to reference this anonymous person from a quarter century ago but not relay the alleged reason for our irrelevance.
Finally, Mr. Palmer, like Mr. Piemonte before him, complained about the current alderperson attending the endorsement interviews. It’s clear that Mr. Palmer only knows of her attendance because of Mr. Piemonte’s letter a few days ago because, as noted, Mr. Palmer did not apply for our endorsement and did not attend the interviews. As such, I’m not certain why he should care that Ms. Hairston attended, as it would have no impact on him or his campaign, but you can read why it was proper to have her there in our letter regarding Mr. Piemonte.
IVI-IPO has done tremendous work to make sure we are as fair and inclusive as possible while maintaining integrity in the process. We spend hundreds of unpaid hours making sure candidates are heard and have a fair chance at endorsement. A candidate who did not even apply for our endorsement attempting to besmirch our name with decades-old vague and incomplete anecdotes and alleged impropriety he did not witness is frankly disingenuous and speaks far more to the character of Mr. Palmer than it does to the integrity of IVI-IPO.
Once again, I stand by the integrity of our endorsements, and the voters should as well.
Jim Garfield
State Chair, IVI-IPO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.