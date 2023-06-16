For my father

By Azell Mance Ginger Mance 

 

In my childhood days 

you were always there 

you didn’t leave Mama 

to raise us alone 

like many fathers did 

 

Your priority was family 

the necessities of life 

food to eat 

a roof over our heads 

clothes on our back 

and of course 

some education 

 

You took us to church on Sundays 

to a movie 

or you barbecued in the backyard 

you never really said, 

“I love you” 

 

Your love was expressed 

in those sixteen hours a day 

you worked 

building a business 

a trailer rental 

right next to our house 

you were always there 

the images of you 

are imprinted on our minds 

in our genetic understanding 

of what a father should be 

of what a father is 

 

We know about that small town 

in Phillips County, Arkansas 

named Mellwood 

where you grew up 

in that one room house 

one room school too far away to get to 

with holes in your shoes 

 

That little town 

you couldn’t wait to get away from 

cause you couldn’t stand 

to hear your daddy 

call the white man’s little boy 

Mista, 

Mista Johnny 

while little Mista Johnny 

called your daddy 

“BOY” 

 

We know 

because you told us 

took us to visit 

your childhood home 

with no running water 

that one big bed 

we all had to sleep in 

the rainwater 

we had to wash with 

You always told us 

the truth 

or nothing at all 

taught us values, principles 

to hate a lie 

taught us all that you knew 

and provided opportunities 

for us to learn more 

 

You never tried to mold us 

into something or someone 

never tried to confine us 

you gave us freedom 

but not too much 

guidance 

direction 

to go our own way 

to choose 

become 

 

It’s not easy 

writing about you, daddy 

cause you didn’t love us 

like Mama did 

hugging 

kissing us 

all the time 

making our clothes 

driving us to school 

 

Your love was a different kind 

Your love was in your hands 

that whipped our butts 

for laughing in church on Sundays 

sneaking and smoking 

in the bathroom 

for staying out too late 

got mad a Mama 

for setting the clock back 

 

Your love 

was in your struggles to become 

get your GED 

become president 

of that social club 

of “middle-class Negro” men 

after hearing a member say, 

“That n— can’t read” 

 

Your love 

was in your struggles to become

businessman 

community leader 

father 

peace core volunteer 

for NaKuru, East Africa 

where they named you 

Kamau, “quiet warrior” 

 

Your love 

was an image of a father? 

coming home from night class 

with barbecued short ribs 

us, running to snatch the food 

out of your hands 

your stern eyes 

stopping us 

 

A father who began work 

at 6:00 a.m. 

quit at midnight 

a man 

who stood against all odds 

sued a city 

for taking your business 

and offering nothing 

 

A man 

who fought and won 

a rare legal battle 

for a “Negro” in 1964 

 

A Black man 

A father

Man of vision 

A dad to look up to 

knowing 

we are loved 

 

A father 

we could always count on 

to be there 

 

A dad 

A real dad 

A Black dad w

ho taught us many things 

all that we needed 

to survive in this world 

but most importantly 

what it means to say… 

 

“I love you” 

Not 

In words

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.