For my father
By Azell Mance Ginger Mance
In my childhood days
you were always there
you didn’t leave Mama
to raise us alone
like many fathers did
Your priority was family
the necessities of life
food to eat
a roof over our heads
clothes on our back
and of course
some education
You took us to church on Sundays
to a movie
or you barbecued in the backyard
you never really said,
“I love you”
Your love was expressed
in those sixteen hours a day
you worked
building a business
a trailer rental
right next to our house
you were always there
the images of you
are imprinted on our minds
in our genetic understanding
of what a father should be
of what a father is
We know about that small town
in Phillips County, Arkansas
named Mellwood
where you grew up
in that one room house
one room school too far away to get to
with holes in your shoes
That little town
you couldn’t wait to get away from
cause you couldn’t stand
to hear your daddy
call the white man’s little boy
Mista,
Mista Johnny
while little Mista Johnny
called your daddy
“BOY”
We know
because you told us
took us to visit
your childhood home
with no running water
that one big bed
we all had to sleep in
the rainwater
we had to wash with
You always told us
the truth
or nothing at all
taught us values, principles
to hate a lie
taught us all that you knew
and provided opportunities
for us to learn more
You never tried to mold us
into something or someone
never tried to confine us
you gave us freedom
but not too much
guidance
direction
to go our own way
to choose
become
It’s not easy
writing about you, daddy
cause you didn’t love us
like Mama did
hugging
kissing us
all the time
making our clothes
driving us to school
Your love was a different kind
Your love was in your hands
that whipped our butts
for laughing in church on Sundays
sneaking and smoking
in the bathroom
for staying out too late
got mad a Mama
for setting the clock back
Your love
was in your struggles to become
get your GED
become president
of that social club
of “middle-class Negro” men
after hearing a member say,
“That n— can’t read”
Your love
was in your struggles to become
businessman
community leader
father
peace core volunteer
for NaKuru, East Africa
where they named you
Kamau, “quiet warrior”
Your love
was an image of a father?
coming home from night class
with barbecued short ribs
us, running to snatch the food
out of your hands
your stern eyes
stopping us
A father who began work
at 6:00 a.m.
quit at midnight
a man
who stood against all odds
sued a city
for taking your business
and offering nothing
A man
who fought and won
a rare legal battle
for a “Negro” in 1964
A Black man
A father
Man of vision
A dad to look up to
knowing
we are loved
A father
we could always count on
to be there
A dad
A real dad
A Black dad w
ho taught us many things
all that we needed
to survive in this world
but most importantly
what it means to say…
“I love you”
Not
In words
