Dear editor,
Chicago is a welcoming city and has been throughout history. When Black Americans fled the terror of the south for safety and opportunity, many came to Chicago. For European immigrants leaving war or looking for better opportunities, many came to Chicago.
Contrary to some national media, Chicago has and continues to be a place people want to live in.
Chicago, has never truly fulfilled its promises though. Through tenement housing, restrictive covenants, gentrification, Willis Wagons, school closings, defunding of neighborhoods through the theft of TIF funds, our city has work to do to repair the harm done.
Many people continue to work tirelessly to make Chicago better for all. Hyde Park can welcome 300 migrants, who have nothing, who’ve been bussed here by a spiteful politician into a hotel. We can give them basic shelter AND still continue to make our city work better for all residents. Chicago has not truly fought hard enough for Black residents, Native American residents, and homeless residents. We are the city of big shoulders and our neighborhood specifically has shoulders big enough to do all of this. We can work to correct historical harm without being prejudiced against a new group of people coming here just for hopes of a better life.
Dave Stieber
Stieber is a CPS teacher and Hyde Park resident of 17 years with a wife who works in CPS, kids who attend CPS and parents who live near the hotel where migrants would stay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.