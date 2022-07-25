Dear Editor:
As one of those who oppose the continued destruction of trees in Jackson Park, I’d like to address some of Frances Vandervoort’s points (Letters, July 21).
In terms of numbers, a few dozen cherry trees and 100 bur oak saplings don’t come anywhere close to equaling the 1,000 or more mature trees that will be destroyed for the Obama Center and golf course. As for the trees around the OPC that will supposedly replace the lost trees “sooner than we might predict,” anyone who has looked at the OPC drawings can see that they are just a few widely spaced little sticks poking through holes in a sweeping expanse of concrete. Trees do not thrive surrounded by concrete. Even if they survive, they would take 50 to 100 years to reach the size of the trees that have been killed and there would not be nearly enough of them to compensate for the trees that have been lost.
Nor do the types of trees Vandervoort mentions make up for those lost. The cherry trees, while they are beautiful for a few weeks in the spring, will remain small trees that will never sequester a fraction of the carbon and other pollutants absorbed by larger trees. I suspect they are there mainly as a tourist draw. And while bur oaks are gorgeous trees, I am not sure why they are being planted on the Wooded Island. As the name suggests, the Wooded Island is a woodland and not, as Vadervoort would have it, a savanna. Savannas are grasslands with widely spaced trees; the Wooded Isle now has a mostly closed canopy, with closely spaced trees and a shrubby understory. Although they can sometimes grow in a forest, bur oaks are primarily savanna trees. They grow best in open terrain, where they are not shaded by other trees. Could the planting of bur oaks be an indication that the Park District plans to turn the Wooded Isle into a savanna? That would entail cutting many more mature trees and would completely ruin what’s left of the Island’s secluded woodsy feel, as well as destroying habitat for woodland birds and mammals. It would be a tragedy of epic proportions and I truly hope it is not what the Park District is contemplating.
Lastly, I’d like to note that Vandervoort represents the Jackson Park Advisory Council. When I first became aware of the extent of the destruction in Jackson Park, I went to a couple of JPAC meetings last spring in the hopes that they might oppose further demolition of the park. I was sorely disappointed. PACs are supposed to be liaisons between the community and the Park District, but JPAC is nothing of the kind. As the referendum on the June ballot showed, community members are overwhelmingly opposed to the felling of trees, but JPAC is openly hostile to any discussion of limiting the destruction. They are interested only in squelching dissent and helping the city and the Obama Foundation to cram the OPC and the golf course down the throat of an unwilling community. I have given up on JPAC but I look forward to working to get the referendum to stop cutting trees on the ballot in more precincts in November, and I am certain community opposition to the destruction of the park will become more resoundingly clear than ever.
Kate Thompson
