Dear editor,
Greetings: I'd like to share a story that has a happy ending and involves our community.
My husband and I lived in the HP/Kenwwod community for over 14 years and I taught at the Ancona Scool for 16 years (my daughters attended Ancona and danced with Hyde Park Scool of dace for 10 years). We moved to Humboldt Park 3 years ago, but still own a property in North Kenwood.
My husband, Anthony Rouches (a real estate broker with At Properties who does a lot of business in the community), was at our property on 46th and Ellis on July 6th when the dog disappeared from the back yard.
Anthony slept in his car for 4 days looking for Lucy, posted flyers, Craig's List, etc. I was in India and my daughters were away at camp, and knew nothing until we returned yesterday.
This morning at 11a.m., our friend Leonard ( who lives in the community and does occasional work for Tony), was riding a bus on 47th and Greenwood and spotted Lucy being walked by a woman. He approached the woman and told her that he knows the family of the dog and that they are looking everywhere for her. He showed her the flyer. Apparently, someone had stolen Lucy and sold her for $40 and a fan (the original asking price was $275).
Here are some photos from our happy reunion with our lost dog today. All smiles...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.