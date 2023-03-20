Dear editor,
As former candidates for 4th Ward Alderman, we, Tracey Bey, Dr. Helen West, Paul Pearson, and Ebony Lucas, along with Khari Humphries (on the individual level), are in unanimous agreement on our choice of Prentice Butler for 4th Ward Alderman over his opponent, State Representative Lamont Robinson. We are each concerned about the continued strongarm machine politics that could disenfranchise thousands of voters, the lack of accountability, and the dishonesty Robinson is showing on the campaign trail.
Robinson disrespected the voters when he asked for the vote in November only to turn away from his duties and dually run for 4th Ward Alderperson. Should Robinson be elected to the city council seat, Democratic Chairwoman Preckwinkle, whose staff is running Robinson’s campaign, would APPOINT the State Representative to replace him.That takes the decision-making power out of the hands of the people, essentially nullifying our votes and silencing our voices. This is a regular dirty tactic employed by machine democrats who leave voters no choice regarding who will be their next Representative. Our votes, the voices of voters, are being diminished by Robinson throughout this disrespectful process.
Adding insult to injury, Robinson has canceled and rejected all requests to debate Butler in public forums. This is unsurprising, given how terribly Robinson performed at all the forums in January and February. At this point in the campaign, the two opponents should meet each other in local town halls and make their cases to the community. Residents question why Robinson doesn’t believe he needs to speak to the voters? Why does he have time for fundraisers and donors but cannot stand on a stage with Butler and make his case to the residents he aspires to represent as an Alderperson?
We support Prentice Butler because of his stellar track record of public service. Prentice Butler has served our Ward for over a decade and multiple administrations. His history of providing quality service in the 4th Ward under several mayoral administrations and Alderpersons has shown commitment, an understanding of the workings of city government, and accountability. He is responsive to residents’ needs and works to resolve issues fairly and in a timely manner.
As a visionary during his collegiate years, he saw and prepared himself for the role of public service when he achieved a Bachelor’s degree and two Master’s degrees in Political Science from the University of Chicago and Loyola University, respectively. He brings a wealth of public policy knowledge and experience in city hall to the table.
As former candidates for the 4th Ward aldermanic seat, we wholeheartedly support Prentice Buter as the next Alderman. We pledge our support and ask the voters to consider him for this important role in the community.
For further information on the Prentice Butler candidacy, please visit his website at
www.Prentice4Ward.vote.
Respectfully,
Tracey Bey
Ebony Lucas
Paul Pearson
Helen West, and
Khari Humphries
