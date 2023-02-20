Dear editor,
It was such a relief that protections for gray wolves, throughout the U.S., have been restored by the U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey White. Then today, it was with horror that I read of wildlife killing contests right here in our Illinois. Where is Illinois Wildlife? What are the laws and limitations on hunting? How and why are such groups issued licenses and permits?
It is killing for fun and a prize and it is the latest trend in utter depravity. Sports hunters supposedly hunt for food. Animal control hunters supposedly hunt for environment, but population is not an issue where habitats are respected and protected from developers.
"Killing contests" seek thrills and the winner is the one who has destroyed the highest quantity of wild lives. It is total waste and it is disgusting.
Even one who lacks empathy for animals must acknowledge the cruelty. Where are all the Illinois wildlife protection groups, official and private?
Sincerely,
Kathie Newhouse
