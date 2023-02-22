Dear editor,
I see quite a lot of negativity going on in the 5th Ward aldermanic race, and as a ward resident for the past 38 years, I wanted to write with a positive note: I’m voting for Tina Hone, and not just because I went to high school with her—though I did, and meeting Tina was easily the best thing that happened to me in four years that seemed like forty. Does everybody remember how horrible most people are in high school? Ours was no different, but Tina even then was brave, loyal, ethical--and funny. God was I lucky to find Tina to eat lunch with early freshman year.
I’ve watched Tina through a lifetime now. I remember how hard she worked for honors at U of C and Berkeley Law School, and how she thrived at the highest level in private practice—but then put aside the pursuit of personal wealth for a life of public service. She’s done the hard unglamorous work of learning how government works from the inside, how legislation needs to be written and how to implement it, as counsel for the U.S. House Judiciary Committee and policy director for the House Education Committee. I’m pretty sure she can handle City Council after that.
Tina also put her knowledge to work as an elected school board member in Fairfax, Virginia while working in Washington, because she always wants to make a difference. Plus she’s worked directly with the community in many positions, most recently as Chief Equity Officer with the YWCA working out their Woodlawn office, after returning home to her family in the 5th Ward.
Tina knows this ward inside out. She learned to ride her bike at the Point. And she knows city government, from working in it for the last two years. That’s exactly what we need in an alderman: Somebody who knows the ward, who knows city government, and knows how to be the best friend you could ever have.
Cate Plys
5th Ward resident
