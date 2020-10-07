To our readers:
After a bit more than two years, this edition of the Herald is the final one with me at the helm.
It has been a joy and a privilege to work with and for all of you. Seldom in my career have I dealt with an audience that is so passionately involved in the issues that affect the community, although finding a consensus about solutions often is extremely elusive.
I will miss the lively exchange of ideas, but after more than 50 years in journalism, it is time to turn the reins over to a new generation.
Christian Belanger will succeed me as editor, and Jason Schumer will become publisher. Please join me in congratulating them. I am confident they will be excellent stewards of the interests and needs of Hyde Park.
Randall F. Weissman
