Dear editor,
I am Ebony Lucas, one of the 4th Ward alderperson candidates.
In the 4th Ward there is an unfortunate attempt to suppress voters through negative, false mailers attempting to place me in a negative light. Those mailers allege a false list of "debts", and falsely accuse code violations, city and court fines. The mailers further contained a list of "sources" to make it appear official, however, none of the sources relate to the information alleged. A lawsuit has been filed and cease and desist issued to address the lies.
Ironically, the mailers are sent on behalf of a candidate who co-sponsored the "Truth in Politics" bill as a state rep. HB 5850 stated as its purpose, "the basic principles of decency, honesty and fair play in order to encourage healthy competition and open discussion of issues and candidate qualifications and discourage practices that cloud the issues or unfairly attack opponents."
The bill prohibits the "use of campaign material of any sort that misrepresents, distorts, or otherwise falsifies the facts... malicious or unfounded accusations that aim at creating or exploiting doubts, without justification."
The bill introduced by the state rep acknowledges that "mudslinging can result in disgusted and frustrated voters, diminished civic engagement, and decreased voter turnout."
Being fully aware that this type of negative campaigning results in voter suppression, it is disappointing that the 4th Ward Democratic Organization and a state rep would stoop this low.
I sincerely hope that we can focus on the issues of equitable service provision, quality public education, and affordable housing that are facing the 4th Ward. We hope that voters stay encouraged in the democratic process and show up to vote on February 28, 2023.
Sincerely,
Ebony Lucas
