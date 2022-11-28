Dear editor,
I first learned that Piccolo Mondo would be closing on the afternoon of November 5. It was bizarrely warm in Brooklyn, where I now live, the sun preparing to set one last time before we set our clocks one hour behind.
Memories came to mind: celebrating my 10th birthday, sitting at a table next to a childhood crush, eating takeout tiramisu with my family on New Year’s Eve, dining with a family friend last August. I found myself asking: What did Piccolo Mondo mean?
Growing up in Hyde Park, I got used to a certain ebb and flow of change. Nothing lasted forever. Restaurants that were practically institutions closed, old haunts made way to new tenants, and each time, despite the sense that it was the end of an era, life moved on. To put it another way, I can recall the menu at Ribs N’ Bibs, the square pizza slices at Edwardo’s, and the fried green tomatoes at Dixie Kitchen. All iconic, all long gone.
But this time felt different.
That’s because I used to live in the Windermere House, five floors above Piccolo Mondo. For years, I saw the restaurant from outside of my window, rain or shine. I recall walking past it one wintry day on the way to school, shortly after then-Hyde Park resident Obama announced his run for president, filling me with hope. I remember grabbing soft drinks there after school; learning that a teacher was a smoker after seeing her in the smoking section; seeing how fast the trees outside the restaurant shed their leaves in autumn. I sold ads for my high school newspaper to Piccolo Mondo. They catered a holiday party when I was a reporter for the Hyde Park Herald.
Certainly, there is better Italian food in Italy, and it would be a stretch to call Piccolo Mondo the best Italian food in America. But then again, I find much food criticism to be two-dimensional, pedantic droning on about sauces and culinary techniques most of us could care less about. Food is meant to nourish us and feed our souls; to comfort us and make us feel at home. On that count, Piccolo Mondo succeeded—Michelin stars be damned.
The restaurant was a slice of life, a shared touchpoint for those of us who called Hyde Park home in the late 20th or early 21st centuries. What it meant was the ability of a small business to give birth to a stream of dear memories. As much as a restaurant can have a soul, Piccolo Mondo had one. All the money and top chefs in the world can’t buy that.
For me, Piccolo Mondo was much more than an establishment, or even an institution. It was a cornerstone of my childhood in Hyde Park. I took comfort dining there last summer, seeing just how little had changed even after the pandemic. The restaurant was a kind reminder that as much as times change, some delightful things stay the same.
That is, until now. But that’s OK, I’m pushing 34.
I wish the next tenant the best of luck. If they do things right, Hyde Parkers will make cherished memories at the corner of 56th Street and Cornell Avenue for years to come.
Jeffrey Bishku-Aykul (Herald Reporter 2012-2015)
To contribute to a final tip for staff, visit gofundme.com/f/final-tip-for-piccolo-staff.
