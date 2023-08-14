Dear Editor,
 
Max Blaisdell's article (After ‘Oppenheimer’ debut, Hyde Parkers carry on Hiroshima remembrance) reminds me that I just turned 79 and was one year old when the first atomic bomb was dropped.
 
Ever since reading "Slaughterhouse Five" about the firestorm in Dresden, I have wondered if the firestorm triggered at Hiroshima was done on purpose. The ones at Tokyo (as in bombs over), and Dresden were created because no bombs were used, just napalm. The bomb at Nagasaki didn't trigger a firestorm, but by the appearance of a survivor I met, the victims of fallout spent the rest of their lives with numerous small bleeding wounds all over their bodies. He was in a prison camp that our military must have know was there.
 
The insanity of the construction of the first atomic pile under the football stands in densely populated Hyde Park didn't stop there. I was project manager at a  hush-hush project at Argonne Labs in the 1980s. Max's article tells us the pile would have been located at Argonne if the "unionized machinists" weren't on strike. Like today, disposal of nuclear waste is out of control and the pile was transported to Argonne and scattered in the woods. My project was to construct a dam in the stream running through the Lab property to monitor the radiation level of the water. There is a herd of white albino deer in that same woods and I occasional wonder if they glow in the dark.
 
Terry Herlihy

