Dear editor,
When 160 South Siders gathered at a special meeting on Nov. 22, just before Thanksgiving, to vote on leadership for the Jackson Park Advisory Council, they were carrying on a tradition of democracy deeply rooted in this park, stretching back to the reforms championed by Frederick Law Olmsted and to the many luminaries involved in the World’s Columbian Exposition. I am honored to have been elected Treasurer, and eager to get on with the work of JPAC.
Unfortunately the vote for the crucial role of JPAC President produced a tie between Michael Scott and Duwain Bailey. We have now been waiting two weeks to learn when the runoff election will take place. The special election meeting must be announced at least 14 days in advance. Unless notice is given in the next few days, it will need to take place during the busiest week of the holiday season, when travel plans or family obligations will prevent many neighbors from attending and voting. It is urgent that the outgoing JPAC Board and the Chicago Park District schedule the election for a reasonable date – not one that makes it hard for people to participate – and that they announce it right away.
Eric Rogers
South Shore
Treasurer Elect, Jackson Park Advisory Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.