Have you put off making a will? If so, you’re not alone. According to a 2020 survey conducted by Caring.com, only 33% of American adults have estate planning documents, like wills and living trusts, in place.
While preparing a will may not be the most pleasant way to spend an afternoon, it could be the most productive — especially for your heirs. Without a valid will, your assets could be tied up in probate court for months, possibly years. What’s more, the court will be forced to make decisions that may not conform to your wishes.
Why are so many people reluctant to take this basic — but important — step? In many cases, it is the result of five common misconceptions:
1. I’m not wealthy enough to need a will.
If you consider the value of your car, furniture, and other worldly possessions, you may be worth more than you think. Plus, some items may have sentimental
value to your heirs and will need to be distributed fairly. You can also use a will to make legal arrangements—such as naming a guardian for your minor children — that have nothing to do with your wealth.
2. My spouse will inherit everything.
Consider children from a previous marriage and discuss with your attorney how to include them in your estate planning. Plus, there’s always a chance that you and your spouse could pass away at the same time. If so, the distribution of assets could get tricky. Also, be aware that assets with a designated beneficiary, such as life insurance, IRAs, or 401(k)s, goes to the designated beneficiary. So, check periodically to make sure your beneficiaries are up to date.
3. All my assets are jointly titled.
Legal titles, such as Joint Tenants with Right of Survivorship (JTWROS), can be helpful when it comes to transitioning financial accounts. In some cases, however, they can make things more complicated—especially if the joint owner has also passed away and no further instructions have been provided.
4. I don’t have any heirs.
If you don’t have any surviving family members, your assets can still be put to good use. You can leave them to a trusted friend, to your alma mater, or to a favorite charity.
5. I’m not ready to set my final wishes in stone.
Please don’t let these common misconceptions keep you from preparing a will. Given the vital role a will plays in distributing your assets, protecting your loved ones, and making sure your final wishes are carried out, now is the time to seek out a qualified attorney and make sure you have a legally viable will in place.
