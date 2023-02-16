Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.