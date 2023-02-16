Dear editor,
I was pleased to read your feature article South Side Weekly NFP receives federal tax-exempt nonprofit status. It is so important that local independent news organizations survive, in digital and print format. This is news we trust accessible to all. Congratulations!
Kathryn Williams
