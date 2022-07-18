To the editor,
Many South Side residents are justly frustrated by and concerned about the serious traffic congestion caused by the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) construction and related roadway changes in Jackson Park. State Representative Curtis Tarver thoughtfully held a community meeting on July 12th to hear residents’ concerns.
At that meeting the following comments were made about the traffic changes:
·Traffic near and though Jackson Park was, at its worst, tolerable before the OPC construction and the roadway changes began. Now the congestion is intolerable, and the construction phase will last another 4 years.
·The roadway changes are designed solely to benefit the OPC, not to serve the community. When the roadway construction is finished, the traffic situation will be no better than before the OPC arrived, and maybe worse, as there will be additional traffic for the OPC itself.
· Now and in the future, the burdens of the traffic changes – time-wise, health-wise, safety-wise -- are all at the expense of the community.
· At a time when we should be trying to reduce car and truck traffic, the road changes to accommodate the OPC will increase such traffic and generate even more pollution. The pollution problem will be exacerbated by CDOT’s removal of additional trees (a projected 400 to be removed beyond the clear-cutting of some 400 trees on the OPC site already).
Jackson Park Watch funded an independent traffic study in 2018 that identified flaws and gaps in the CDOT plan, predicted this mess, and offered a feasible alternative. The Obama Foundation and the City paid no attention then, pretending that none of these problems, short-term or long-term, would happen. Another false promise among many about the “transformation” of Jackson Park. Not what the community asked for. Not what the South Side deserves.
Sincerely,
Brenda Nelms and Jack Spice
Jackson Park Watch
