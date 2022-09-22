Regarding the August 20, 2022, issue of Hyde Park Herald, a photograph of The Chicago Community Ensemble appeared on page eight. We are not a charitable organization, but we find our musicians have volunteered to play on many occasions without remuneration. However, the great feeling of doing good to enhance positive emotion during the pandemic has been therapeutic for the ensemble and our audience.
Music has form and is therapeutic to some individuals and can be uplifting to a more favorable status. It is an axiom that structure enhances order rather than chaos. Jazz has design as well as improvised features. Hopefully, the Chicago Community Ensemble and other bands will preserve jazz music as an art form, not to be confused with artistic poems accompanied by a drumbeat. African Americans originated jazz in the late 1880s, and the Chicago Community Ensemble has the goal of jazz being kept alive. Long live the Hyde Park Herald Newspaper. On behalf of Ensemble members.
Sincerely,
Michael O. Ewing,
Chicago Community Ensemble
P.S. we enlist the support of all who endeavor to keep music alive. Best wishes to the Chicago Hyde Park Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.