Dear editor,
Like almost all of 29,456 Hyde Parkers, I have watched the local migrant crisis percolate over the last year without doing much of anything. We indulge in much wringing of hands and complaint about the absence of organized response. I cannot but view this as the moral challenge of our time. Ironically, it seems equally to be an opportunity to develop human capital that is literally washing up on our shores -- labor that could address the most fundamental economic problems of an aging population and labor shortage. What do the vast bulk of the migrants want? Simply to work.
Our political leaders -- at all levels -- have found ways to temporize, ignore the situation, shift blame, or flat out exploit the migrants for partisan gain. Our leaders hope ... what? That the migrants will magically vanish? On the contrary, increasing "climate migration" is going to be with us for the foreseeable future. Our religious and social leadership can mobilize a few brave and sincere people -- take a covered dish to the police station! -- but this is a token, a sad illustration of the diminishment of these institutions over decades.
Until last week's letter from teacher Dave Stieber, the Herald opinion pages had been weirdly silent about migrants -- about the housing of migrants among us. We all know that nearly 29,456 Hyde Parkers have strong opinions about everything. Why are they now mute?
For the same reasons as me: apathy, uncertainty, and mostly a lack of leadership. This country is investing $115 billion -- with a "B" -- toward saving democracy in Ukraine, but is parsimoniously dribbling out $800 million for all migrants in all cities. Ukraine is a bargain -- less than 1% of gross domestic product for a sane world. But how is it that we cannot devote even 1% of that 1% -- a tiny fraction of our wealth -- to address an immediate and hyperlocal situation that is overwhelming local governments?
Politics is the art of the possible. We seem to be mired in a wilderness of the impossible. Where will the leadership come from that can lead us into a better place?
Jay R. Franke
