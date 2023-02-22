Dear editor,
As we move into the final stretch of Black History Month 2023 - - the nonprofit Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee (MHWLC) believes it’s important to honor, celebrate, and never forget the late Mayor Harold Washington’s stunning, history-making 1983 Chicago election which elevated him as the city’s first Black Chief Executive, forty (40) years ago this week, on February 22nd.
According to the statement from the dedicated and diverse group of MHWLC supporters, “Chicago must keep alive the legacy of the talented, politically-savvy, and gregarious late Mayor Harold Washington, for today’s and future generations of leaders and achievers. He was a lawyer who became Chicago's 1st Black chief executive and muchbeloved political icon, who tragically passed away while working in his office on November 25, 1987. His historic and tumultuous race for city hall resulting in the historic 1983 election and 1987 re-election stunned many political experts, during a more racially polarized time in the city, well before the ascension of Chicago's President Barack Obama as the nation's first-ever Black U.S. President. Mayor Washington brought together a strong multi-racial coalition of community leaders and excited Chicagoans, business executives, political mavens, mavericks and independents, religious leaders, and everyday neighborhood activists to carve out a special, unique, and unrivaled place in this city's history.”
And this time is especially poignant to the progressive, multi-racial electorate coalition of ‘Harold’s People’ citywide, especially since Chicago is in the midst of a current intensive election season for Mayor and the City Council in less than a week. Further, and in view of the fact that Chicago also recently experienced the tragically sad loss of the MHWLC organization’s founder and president, late noted civic activist and former Washington administration official Josie B. Childs.
Even today fond remembrances of this seminal, game-changing, landmark political event are still, and continues to be seen as laying the groundwork for Barack Obama’s successful and equally historic 2008 run in which he amazingly emerged as the nation’s first ever African-American Head of State.
Although the Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee (MHWLC), as a Chicago-based educationally-focused nonprofit established to uphold the memory and historical legacy of this great political statesman and Chicago's 1st Black Mayor, is a nonpartisan entity which does not endorse any political candidates, the group steadfastly encourages EVERYONE eligible to exercise their civic duty, and in tribute to the memory of the profound public service career of former Illinois State Rep. & State Senator, U.S. 2 Congressman and Mayor Harold Washington, make sure to VOTE - - either during the now-open citywide Early Voting or on Election Day-February 28th.
“The spirit of political perseverance remains strong in Chicago, and the MHWLC must continue to join with other advocates – because we must keep the energy of the Black and ethnically diverse electorate upcharged, involved, and engaged today more than ever to maintain and expand our power, as the city moves forward into the future!” Ironically, these were the prophetic final statements expressed during a conversation with MHWLC’s late president Josie B. Childs when interviewed a couple of weeks ago on this impending 40th Anniversary. How visionary. And how so absolutely true. And finally, this approach is in total agreement with the highly esteemed life, philosophy and civic heritage of the beloved, late Mayor Harold Washington.
Today the MHWLC is focused on a variety of positive, community-focused initiatives to finalize celebrating the centennial 100th anniversary, and promote the forever legacy of the late, great Mayor Harold Washington!!!
The Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee
