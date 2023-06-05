Dear editor, 
 
We recently discovered a great bakery/deli at the 61st Street Farmers Market on Saturdays. Amazing bagels & challah bread pudding!
 
They’re considering Hyde Park (among other neighborhoods) to open their storefront location, and today mentioned the old Bonjour Bakery space.  
 
Please help them choose Hyde Park by voting here: https://airtable.com/shr3MTgSWKIWlLVcf
 
Please share with other Hyde Park voters!
 
Thanks for your help,
 
Mike Ott

