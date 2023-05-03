Dear editor,
We do not say nice things about the Chicago Park District often enough -- many would say that CPD gives us few opportunities -- but the current story of the "Moon Bridge" in Jackson Park's Japanese Garden is the happy exception.
The wooden Moon Bridge is an essential part of the Garden path, aesthetically, spiritually, and operationally. It had been in deteriorating condition for years, but some readers may not know that it was mortally wounded late last fall by a (vandal-set?) fire. CPD removed the bridge ruins and started taking steps to replace it from scratch. Design and construction of an authentic moon bridge is a culturally-fraught thing, not surprisingly, and an even more bureaucratically-fraught thing, it seems. The new bridge is not ready -- who can say when? -- but CPD installed a temporary replacement.
The only problem is the temporary bridge is so well-done that visitors can mistake it for the permanent replacement -- and lament CPD's cultural insensitivity to the special environment of the Garden. In fact, it is temporary, and will be replaced with an authentic "moon bridge" some time later this summer. (We can only pray that the new Moon Bridge is not on the same ship as the nearby Darrow Bridge).
Credit for devising and pushing through this initiative should likely go to Michael Dimitroff, CPD's "Manager of Art Initiatives". I suspect that the glow should be shared with the Garden's hands-on manager, Karen Szyjika, who has cared deeply for the Garden longer than most of us have been here. Accolades are due to whoever engineered this, and to CPD, for doing exactly the right thing, at exactly the right time, and for doing it so very well.
Jay Franke
